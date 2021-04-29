Groveport police asking for help locating missing woman

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department says a missing transgender woman could be in danger.

According to police, at about 4 p.m., Wednesday, Gabriella Juelz, 21, arrived at her work as a passenger in a vehicle but did not go into the building.

At about 9 p.m., a note was found in the vehicle indicating that Juelz may be in danger, and she could not be located after a search of the area.

Juelz, who was born as Quinton Gaines, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 110 pounds, long black and burgundy braids. She was last seen wearing a light blue Detroit Lions jacket and carrying a pink bag.

According to police, she was last reported to be at a warehouse parking lot on Green Pointe Drive in Groveport.

Police ask anyone with information on Juelz’s whereabouts to call Groveport Police Detective Josh Gilbert at 614-830-2060.