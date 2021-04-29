Groveport police asking for help locating missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department says a missing transgender woman could be in danger.  

According to police, at about 4 p.m., Wednesday, Gabriella Juelz, 21, arrived at her work as a passenger in a vehicle but did not go into the building.  

At about 9 p.m., a note was found in the vehicle indicating that Juelz may be in danger, and she could not be located after a search of the area.  

Juelz, who was born as Quinton Gaines, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 110 pounds, long black and burgundy braids. She was last seen wearing a light blue Detroit Lions jacket and carrying a pink bag.  

According to police, she was last reported to be at a warehouse parking lot on Green Pointe Drive in Groveport.  

Police ask anyone with information on Juelz’s whereabouts to call Groveport Police Detective Josh Gilbert at 614-830-2060. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss