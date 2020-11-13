Groveport Madison to return to 100% online learning

Groveport, OH, November 12, 2020 – Groveport Madison Schools Superintendent Garilee Ogden

announced that effective Wednesday, November 18, the District will return to a 100 percent remote learning model.

At present, more than 40 staff members are either infected with COVID-19 or quarantined for an

extended period due to exposure to the virus. COVID-19-related student absences are also increasing,

with more than 150 students either infected or quarantined Thursday, Nov. 12.

Given the exceptionally high infection rate in the county, the District fully expects the number of staff absences to increase over the coming weeks and beyond.

The last day of in-person attendance for Group B students is Friday, November 13, and the last day of in-person attendance for Group A students is Tuesday, November 17.

Like many area school districts, Groveport began the school year in a 100% remote online learning

model.

Our staff worked diligently throughout the summer to ensure that we were well prepared to

implement a rigorous and highly engaging online instructional model successfully. Students adapted very well from all indications, and the online classes were very effective in accomplishing their goals. When we transitioned from 100% remote online instruction to our blended learning model on October 19, it appeared that COVID-19 indicators in Franklin County were improving, and it was safe for us to return to in-person classes two days per week. Despite our best efforts to prevent the spread in our schools, the impact of the COVID pandemic in Central Ohio has significantly impacted our ability to safely and effectively maintain our operations and provide the high-quality educational programming that our students need and deserve. Garilee Ogden, Groveport Madison Schools Superintendent



Last week, the District temporarily suspended transportation services due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among transportation staff. Now, conditions in the schools are such that it’s struggling to cover all

of its in-person classes, even when using all available substitute teachers.

In the past few days, some teachers have had to work outside of their area of expertise and licensure

to cover unfilled absences. Principals have had to teach courses because there’s no one else available to do so, and the district created impromptu study halls when no one else was available to cover a class.

“Quite simply, I’m concerned that the quality of instruction we’re providing now is less than what it was when we were in a 100% remote learning model,” said Ogden. “In just the last month alone, one school has had more than 200 class periods covered by other teachers as a result of COVID-related absences.”