Groveport Madison Schools suspends busing after COVID-19 outbreak in transportation dept.

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Madison Schools district says it plans to remain open despite busing being temporarily suspended after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the transportation department.

The district says the outbreak has caused a shortage of bus drivers to run all bus routes and sufficient staff to manage the transportation dispatching center.

According to the district, as of close of business, Friday, they will be unable to prove transportation for at least two weeks while those affected are under quarantine.

“We have reviewed our notification procedures with the Franklin County Health Department. Anyone who has had close contact with our bus drivers has been notified of the need to quarantine for the next 14 days. If you have not been notified that your child has had close contact with his/her driver and needs to be quarantined, it is safe to continue with normal daily activities,” the district says in a statement.

Despite the lack of transportation, the district plans to remain open. However, the district says parents may bring the child to school themselves, or students can work remotely from home using their computers.

The district also warned that many bus routes will be running late Friday due to the driver shortage.