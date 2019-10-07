Groveport Madison HS teacher resigns following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student

Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher at Groveport Madison High School has resigned after allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

The female teacher submitted a letter of resignation Monday after being placed on paid administrative leave Friday, when the district first learned of the allegations.

The Groveport Police and Franklin County Children’s Services are investigating the allegations, but as of now, no formal charges have been filed.

In an Oct. 4 letter to the teacher informing her of her leave, the district said the reasons for her being put on leave were allegations of conduct unbecoming of a teacher and improper relationship/physical contact with a student.

