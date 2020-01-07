Groveport Elementary seeking donations following classroom flooding

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Elementary was built in 1923, but it recently suffered a major water line break that damaged three of its classrooms.

Teachers and students lost several items due to the flooding inside the school and now the parent-teacher organization (PTO) is trying to replace some of those items.

An on-duty officer drove by the school and saw water coming out the side of the building but the damage inside was caused by water coming from the third floor, dripping down to the first.

“It’s a lot,” said PTO president Lindsey Morrison. “There was a lot of stuff we had ready to go for this week that we either have to redo or to make sure it’s still OK for them.”

A waterline break caused flooding damage in three classrooms on three different floors at Groveport Elementary, forcing the school to cancel classes for Pre-K until Jan. 13.

Morrison is also a teacher’s aid in one of the damaged classrooms which is used for special needs students.

She said she remembers the last activity they did here.

“It was the day before Christmas break and we had a fun little Christmas party without students,” Morrison said.

Now no students are allowed inside.

Inside the rooms, the ceilings have been torn out, light fixtures piled on the floor, and the floors needing to be replaced ripped up.

Morrison said there are some things that the district’s insurance won’t replace.

“This has a lot of curriculum teachers’ books. We had little stuffed animals that, when we read stories to them, if it’s a Pete The Cat book, we had a Pete The Cat and they could pass that around and get to hold Pete,” she said.

Personal items students and teachers used daily that were destroyed.

“Books, we lost some books,” said Morrison. “I know the kindergarten class above, they lost any work that they had in the classroom, anything on the walls. Some of these teachers have been teaching for 25-plus years. They can’t get back curriculum, things they used for years. They spend so much money out of their own pocket.”

It’s why the PTO is asking for a little help.

Items like gift cards to Walmart, Meijer, Target, or Lakeshore for teachers to rebuy lost items.

Gently-used toys or games. (Preschool lost some toys and Kindergarten lost indoor recess items)

School supplies, glue sticks, pencils, markers, crayons, scissors, headphones, pens, staplers, tape dispensers, pencil sharpener, notebooks, cardstock, books, thumb drives, Rubbermaid bins, folders.

These are items to help kids enjoy their learning environment, especially the kids with special needs.

Morrison says there are certain items students need to help cope with the school environment.

If you want to help you can contact the Groveport PTO at groveportpto@gmail.com.