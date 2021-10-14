GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Children Services said Thursday afternoon that the family of a girl found wandering alone in Grove City has been located.

Franklin County Children Services says this toddler was found wandering alone in Grove City Wednesday and are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

The toddler was first noticed at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Rock Creek area of Grove City.

“She has been reunited with her family,” a statement from Franklin County Children Services said. “She is safe and unharmed. The agency is currently engaged with the family and will continue to assess for safety and the provision of any needed services.”

The girl was believed to be 3 or 4 years old.