Two women charged in shooting at Grove City restaurant

Grove City

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Monique Lindsey, left, and Alicia Lindsey

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two women are facing charges after a shooting at a pizza restaurant on Thursday night.

According to Grove City police, officers responded to a dispute between two women at a restaurant near Broadway and Southwest Boulevard. One of the women, Monique Lindsey, left and returned with other family members. Lindsey passed a handgun to one of them, Alicia Lindsey, and began fighting with the other woman in the dispute.

Others at the restaurant got involved in the dispute, then Alicia Lindsey fired the gun, striking the other woman as well as a member of her family. Both shooting victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monique Lindsey was arrested and charged with assault, and Alicia Lindsey was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Agreement reached with Downtown Greyhound bus station

Morning forecast for July 2, 2021

Working to stop the violence

Two injured in drive-by shooting

Two in hospital, suspect in custody after shooting

Water rescue near Pizzurro Park

More Local News