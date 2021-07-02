Two women charged in shooting at Grove City restaurant

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two women are facing charges after a shooting at a pizza restaurant on Thursday night.

According to Grove City police, officers responded to a dispute between two women at a restaurant near Broadway and Southwest Boulevard. One of the women, Monique Lindsey, left and returned with other family members. Lindsey passed a handgun to one of them, Alicia Lindsey, and began fighting with the other woman in the dispute.

Others at the restaurant got involved in the dispute, then Alicia Lindsey fired the gun, striking the other woman as well as a member of her family. Both shooting victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monique Lindsey was arrested and charged with assault, and Alicia Lindsey was arrested and charged with felonious assault.