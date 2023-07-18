COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Grove City men are the latest Ohioans to face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Dustin Martin and Cody Lee Tippett were arrested last month on several charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Federal prosecutors said investigators received multiple tips about posts on Martin’s social media profiles, showing the pair drove to Washington, D.C. and illegally entered the Capitol.

Surveillance photos that allegedly show Dustin Martin, circled in yellow, and Cody Lee Tippett, circled in green, both inside and outside of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE)

In one post, Martin allegedly wrote, “So now I can say I’ve been hit with rubber bullets, bear mace, pepper spray, teargas, and wrestle with Capital Police.”

Court records state both Martin and Tippett were identified from photos taken outside and inside the Capitol.

Martin and Tippett have been released on recognizance and are both due back in federal court in September.

The full complaint against both men can be read below.

As of May, more than 1,033 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Of those, 485 have been sentenced while the rest await trial or to reach plea deals.