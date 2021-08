GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy they said ran away from home late last week.

Daylen Maynard has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Daylen ran away from his Grove City home on Friday, Aug. 27. It is believed he may be in the Columbus area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Grove City Police at 614-277-1710.