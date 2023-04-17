GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators are looking for a suspect they said stole more than $1,000 in candy from a Grove City gas station.

The suspect took the candy from a gas station in the 1800 block of Stringtown Road on March 30, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Surveillance video caught the suspect moving around in the store and leaving the scene in the car pictured below.

(Courtesy Photo/Grove City Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Grove City Division of Police)

Police are asking anyone with information to call Officer B. Judd at 614-277-1710 or email bjudd@grovecityohio.gov.