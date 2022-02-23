GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after what Grove City Police said was a kidnapping last week outside of a Walmart store.

Davion Jones was arrested at his home Monday and is currently being held without bail in Franklin County Jail on a kidnapping charge.

According to police, officers responded to the Walmart store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Feb. 17.

At the scene, police made contact with the female victim, who told police that a man followed her to her car, where he allegedly told her he had a gun and began fighting with the woman, police said.

Police said Jones grabbed the woman’s hair and pulled her into the car so she could not leave. The woman was able to fight her way out of the vehicle and escape, police said.

Police said Jones fled the area.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.