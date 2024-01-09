GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A school principal and nurse from South-Western City Schools are on administrative leave after alleged improper conduct with a student.

The district confirmed Tuesday it recently became aware of an incident involving the principal and nurse that led to an investigation. The findings concluded they allegedly violated the code of conduct after an improper medical inspection of a 5-year-old student.

The Grove City Division of Police also confirmed it received a report related to the child’s medical examination. Its investigators shared case information with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon. Police did say they also notified the Ohio Board of Nursing, the Ohio Department of Education and Franklin County Children’s Services.

On Nov. 14, both employees were placed on administrative leave with the school district bringing in a substitute administrator in December for an extended period. On Monday, the board of education voted 80% in favor of considering the termination of the principal while the nurse remains on administrative leave.

With the vote, a process can begin where the employee considered for termination can have a hearing before the district makes a final decision.