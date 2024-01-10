Watch a previous report on the investigation in the video player above.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A school nurse from South-Western City Schools has resigned after an allegation of improper conduct with a student.

A district spokesperson said the nurse resigned from her position Tuesday; the resignation was effective to Dec. 29.

The district said on Tuesday that it became aware of an incident involving Buckeye Woods Elementary School principal Jenniffer Kauffeld, the nurse, and a student, with the district concluding that its employees allegedly violated its code of conduct after an improper medical inspection of a 5-year-old student.

The Grove City Division of Police confirmed it received a report related to the child’s medical examination. Its investigators shared case information with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, but no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. Police did say they also notified the Ohio Board of Nursing, the Ohio Department of Education and Franklin County Children’s Services.

NBC4 is not identifying the nurse because she has not been criminally charged. Kauffeld has also not been criminally charged.

On Nov. 14, Kauffeld and the nurse were placed on administrative leave with the school district bringing in a substitute administrator in December for an extended period. On Monday, the board of education voted 80% in favor of considering Kauffeld’s termination. As of Wednesday, she remains on administrative leave.

With the vote, a process can begin where the employee considered for termination can have a hearing before the district makes a final decision.