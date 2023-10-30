GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Safety leaders from across the state met in Grove City on Monday for the Corrections and Law Enforcement Security Threat Group Conference.

Gov. Mike DeWine gave the opening remarks and spoke about how critical conferences like this one are for the overall safety of Ohioans.

He told the hundreds of public safety officials present that collaboration between law enforcement agencies is essential when it comes to preventing violent crime.

Participants at the conference Monday focused on gathering and sharing information about security threats in Ohio.

“We hope people come away with a better understanding of the gangs, a better understanding of the drug cartels, a better understanding of what each part of our criminal justice system does,” DeWine said.

DeWine and other leaders agree collaboration is the key to combating violent crime.

“It’s absolutely critical for us to work together. The threat to the heartland, the threat to Ohio and our communities is real. It’s real. Whether it’s coming from the border, whether it’s coming from our prisons, from gangs in our streets, we are at risk for violent crime,” said Andy Wilson, the director of the Department of Public Safety.

Presenters shared intel about tattoos that identify a member of a specific violent gang, new strategies to take down criminals and more essential information for law enforcement officials.

The governor said he is tired of people not feeling safe in his state and he hopes this conference can help combat that feeling for some people.

“No family should have to fear to walk outside. No family should have to fear their children are going to get shot if they are just out playing in their yard,” DeWine said. “Yet we do have people in Ohio who are living in that fear so the targeting of repeat violent offenders is absolutely the key.”

The governor and other leaders said this conference helps get everyone on the same page and they are looking forward to the things they can accomplish.