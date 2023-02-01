GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Grove City Police have some important reminders for families and children following an incident that was reported Saturday evening.

A suspicious man approached a 10-year-old boy and offered him candy, according to police. Lieutenant Jason Stern says these types of incidents are rare in Grove City, but he wants families to be prepared.

“Have these conversations with your children, have tough conversations, and those things are important for the child, for the parents, and for us,” Stern said.

Stern said the boy on Saturday did everything he was supposed and wants to make sure other kids would, too, if they were ever in that situation.

The boy was playing basketball in his driveway in the Claybrooke Crossing neighborhood. Police said after the man offered him candy, he went inside right away and told his mother what happened.

“First, tremendous job by the young man and he also did a really good job of being very observant. That’s pretty impressive, especially at that age,” Stern said. “But the most important thing is to keep yourself safe, be attentive to your surroundings. It sounds like he did an absolutely outstanding job.”

The boy’s mother also saw the man, according to police. After that, investigators say he got in a dark-colored Honda CR-V and drove off. Police have released a picture of the car. It was captured on a surveillance camera in the area.

Police are praising the quick thinking of the boy.

“He was able to keep his distance from this individual and obviously followed his parents’ advice, didn’t interact with a stranger and ran inside and immediately told an adult,” Stern said.

This is still under investigation. Anyone with information or video that might be helpful is asked to call Grove City Police. The number to call is 614-277-1710.