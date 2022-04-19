GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police said a pregnant woman was carjacked Tuesday afternoon.

The carjacking took place on a side street near White Road and Hoover Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman’s vehicle, a red 2008 GMC Yukon, was stopped at a stop sign when a younger man approached the car.

The suspect opened the car’s door and demanded the woman get out of the car, police said.

Police said the woman, who is pregnant, feared for her safety and got out of the car. The suspect then fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle.

The license plate for the stolen Yukon is JFS2446.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Grove City police at 614-277-1710.