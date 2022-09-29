GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse.

Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car with Deanna Faris in the passenger seat and a young girl in the back seat.

Martinez refused to get out of the car and would not comply with commands. As officers struggled to get him out, Martinez put the car in reverse and backed up quickly, dragging both officers between the car and the door. Martinez then fled the car and was later arrested by Reynoldsburg police.

Grove City police said Martinez and Faris are facing several felony charges, including felonious assault. Authorities said the officers involved were released from the hospital after treatment.