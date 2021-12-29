GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police have identified one of two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a hotel earlier this week.

Police said Andre L. Darthard, 18, is wanted for complicity to homicide for the Dec. 26 shooting outside the Comfort Inn on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive.

Vonzell Williamson, 17, was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to Grant Medical Center. A second victim, an 18-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Grove City Police Det. Matt Ryan at 614-277-1753.

Photos of Darthard, on the left, and the second suspect are below, along with photos of the white vehicle police said the suspects drove to the hotel.

Andre L. Darthard, left, and a second suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Dec. 26 at a Grove City hotel.

Suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting outside a Grove City hotel on Dec. 26.

