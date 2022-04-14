GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City Police are investigating after an early morning incident on April 10 where they say four people tried entering a gun store by climbing through the vents.

Police say that the four suspects arrived at the gun store in two cars at 1:30am on April 10 and then tried to get in by climbing through the ventilation system.

Surveillance photo of cars provided by Grove City Police

Of the two cars the suspects arrived in, a maroon CRV (pictured left) was stolen from a person delivering a DoorDash order a few hours before in the area of 161 and I-71 Columbus, per GCPD.

Police say the suspects fled in the light colored car (pictured left).

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Grove City Police at 614-277-1753.