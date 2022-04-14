GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City Police are investigating after an early morning incident on April 10 where they say four people tried entering a gun store by climbing through the vents.
Police say that the four suspects arrived at the gun store in two cars at 1:30am on April 10 and then tried to get in by climbing through the ventilation system.
Of the two cars the suspects arrived in, a maroon CRV (pictured left) was stolen from a person delivering a DoorDash order a few hours before in the area of 161 and I-71 Columbus, per GCPD.
Police say the suspects fled in the light colored car (pictured left).
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Grove City Police at 614-277-1753.