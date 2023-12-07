GROVE CITY (WCMH) – OnStar, an emergency service subscription for cars, helped Franklin County sheriffs locate and recover a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 from a resident on the 2400 block of Big Run Road South in Jackson Township.

OnStar contacted the sheriff’s office and provided it with tracking information, which helped deputies locate the stolen vehicle in the area around Mound Street and Clarendon Avenue.

Onstar remotely disabled the vehicle, which allowed deputies to apprehend the two suspects who were inside – a male and female were taken into custody. Stolen merchandise was also recovered in the car, along with illegal narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the incident.