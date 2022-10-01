GROVE CITY, Ohio–The entrance and patio to the Grove City Police Department. (photo by Tony Mirones)

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store.

According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument.

Police said there is no further danger related to the shooting and that all people involved in the incident have been identified.

Police did not say what charges, if any, will be filed.