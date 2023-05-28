GROVE CITY, Columbus (WCMH) — An alert from an Apple Watch alerted police to an accident that resulted in one person dying and a second critically injured Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. near Interstate 71 North and Interstate 270 in Grove City.

Grove City Police received the alert but were unable to locate the crash. The department then requested the sheriff’s office’s drone team, which found a 2022 Chevrolet Spark in a ravine between I-71 and the exit ramp to I-270 East.

The sheriff’s office said the Spark appeared to have driven off the left side of the exit ramp to I-270 East, drove off the road, down a steep hill, and landed on its roof in a small creek.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:41 p.m., while the second person in the car was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The sheriff’s office did not release the identities of the victims.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash and asks anyone with any information to call the office’s crash investigation division at 614-525-6113.