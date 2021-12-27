JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a fatal crash near Grove City Monday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one man is dead following the crash on I-270 westbound at U.S. 62.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is advising motorists to avoid the area. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of I-270 are currently closed in the area.

No further details are available at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.