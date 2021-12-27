GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police say one person has died and another was injured in a shooting outside a Comfort Inn.

Grove City sergeant Chris Emmelhainz confirmed that Grove City police responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Comfort Inn on Marlane Dr.

Police say they found two shooting victims in the parking lot outside the hotel with one pronounced dead at the scene and another transported to Grant Hospital. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn, according to police.

No suspect is known at this time as Grove City police continue to investigate.