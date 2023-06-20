GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Grove City man has been charged after allegedly shooting an Amazon delivery driver as the driver was delivering a package.

Keith Grubb, 59, was arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one felonious assault charge.

According to court records, the victim was delivering a package to Grubb’s home on the 3000 block of Norton Road at approximately 4:42 a.m. on June 18.

As the victim was walking away from the home, police said Grubb came out of the home with a shotgun and shot the victim with birdshot. The victim sustained injuries to the face and rib cage. Police also reported damage to the victim’s work vehicle.

Grubb posted a $1,085 cash appearance bond after Tuesday’s hearing. As part of his release, Grubb is not allowed to have guns of any kind, must stay away from where the shooting took place, and can’t commit any other violent acts.

Grubb is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28.