COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Several ramp and lane closures are planned this week in the ongoing construction zone in Grove City at the Interstate 71/State Route 665 (London Groveport Rd.) interchange.
- The I-71 southbound ramp to SR 665 will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 3
- Detour: I-71 southbound to U.S. 62/SR 3 to I-71 northbound to SR 665
- The I-71 northbound ramp to SR 665 westbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, October 1 through Thursday, October 5.
- Detour: I-71 northbound to U.S. 62/SR 3 to SR 665
- The SR 665 westbound ramp to I-71 southbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 3.
- Detour: SR 665 to U.S. 62/SR 3 to I-71 southbound.
- The SR 665 eastbound ramp to I-71 northbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 3.
- Detour: SR 665 to U.S. 62/SR 3 to I-71 northbound.
- The I-71 northbound ramp to SR 665 eastbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5.
- Detour: I-71 northbound to U.S. 62/SR 3 to SR 665
- The I-71 southbound ramp to SR 665 eastbound will reduce to one lane overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5.
- SR 665 at I-71 will reduce to one lane in each direction overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) Sunday, October 1 through Thursday, October 5.