GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A minor has been hospitalized after nearly drowning near a canoe livery southwest of Columbus.

One juvenile was pulled out of water near Trapper John’s Canoe Livery on the 7100 block of London Groveport Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The minor was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office did not have additional information, including the age of the minor.

This is a developing story.