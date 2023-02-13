A previous report can be seen in the player above.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police on Monday identified Bret Andrews as the man fatally shot by a SWAT officer in a Home Depot parking lot in Grove City on Saturday night.

Andrews, 46, had an outstanding arrest warrant for a felony rape charge filed in Athens County court. He allegedly raped a minor — who was under the age of 13 — in October 2021, according to court documents.

Andrews fled Athens after being accused of rape, in a message saying “he feared spending the rest of his life in prison,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in December 2022.

Columbus police also identified three officers involved, although a news release did not define their involvement. The officers include SWAT Gold Team members James Ashenhurst, Robert Cutshall, and Matthew Liford, all more than 20-year veterans of the force.

Officers shot Andrews in the store’s parking lot — located at 1680 Stringtown Road — while attempting to serve an arrest warrant just before 8:30 p.m., police said Saturday. Andrews was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center about half an hour later.

Body camera footage and more information will likely be released in the coming days, according to police. Grove City police also responded to the scene, where officers said they recovered a gun.

The incident Saturday was the second time in less than a week that a Columbus police officer shot a person. The previous Sunday, Officer Joshua Ohlinger shot 66-year-old Michael Cleveland during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Body camera footage released from that incident shows Cleveland running from Ohlinger, Cleveland throwing something from his pocket — which police said was a handgun — and Ohlinger then shooting Cleveland several times.

Cleveland was not under any outstanding arrest warrants, but his driver’s license was suspended, police said. Columbus police have not released the reason for conducting the traffic stop. Cleveland was hospitalized at Grant, and most recently listed as in stable condition.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a division within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, will investigate both shootings — which is standard practice for shootings involving Columbus police.