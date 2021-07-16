I-71 South closed near Grove City after accident that killed one

Grove City

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 are closed south of Grove City because of a crash Friday morning that has left one dead.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident took place just north of the exit for State Route 665. One person was killed in the accident, and a semi was one of the vehicles involved.

The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed from I-270 to State Route 665. The northbound lanes into Columbus have been reopened as of noon.

Grove City police are also responding to the scene.

