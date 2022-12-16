GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving.

“Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which was very unusual,” said Grove City Lt. Jason Stern.

Stern said Wade has been charged with three burglaries, along with one attempted burglary. He said the burglaries happened sometime between Thanksgiving night and Black Friday. The series of burglaries has left several homeowners in the area concerned.

“Especially in this season, we’re a little more aware of packages coming and going. Watching our porch, and the kind of things going on in the neighborhood,” Grove City resident Sara Hammond said.

Hammond and her family live near Hoover Crossing, and she said they’ve never encountered crimes like this before. Since the burglaries, she’s been reaching out to fellow neighbors — and asking others to do the same.

“We all reminded each other to lock cars, kind of double check our windows throughout our house. The ones that you don’t always think about,” said Hammond.

Stern said Grove City police are willing to conduct checks on people’s homes, if someone plans to be away for an extended period of time.

“And we even go as far as if we want to know what vehicles are going to be there, and if there’s a vehicle that’s there that doesn’t match what’s on your form, we’re going to call you,” Stern said.

Stern recommended people put out extra lighting, set up security cameras and lock all doors and windows before heading out.

Grove City police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the crimes to contact the police department at 614-277-1710.