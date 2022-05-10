GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City has announced the lineup for this year’s summer concert series.

Starting on May 27, the weekly concert series will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays at Town Center Park, 3359 Park Street across from the Safety Complex.

This year’s lineup ranges features patriotic marches, classic rock, blues, Mowtown, jazz, Celtic, Latin, and much more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket as the free shows will not offer seating.

The lineup for the series is:

May 27, Grove City Community Winds (patriotic marches and jazz)

(patriotic marches and jazz) June 3, Marquis 66 (classic rock & roll)

(classic rock & roll) June 10, Whiskey Would (classic rock & roll)

(classic rock & roll) July 1, The Usual Suspects (blues, Southern rock, Motown and jazz)

(blues, Southern rock, Motown and jazz) July 2, SPECIAL CONCERT: 3-4:40 p.m., Central Ohio Brass Band (patriotic marches and jazz)

(patriotic marches and jazz) July 8, 50 Steps Up (Rock)

(Rock) July 15, The Russell Blues Band (blues, jazz, Latin, pop)

(blues, jazz, Latin, pop) Aug. 5, The Conspiracy Band (R&B, rock & roll and jazz)

(R&B, rock & roll and jazz) Aug. 19, Ladies of Longford (contemporary Celtic, acoustic, pop)

(contemporary Celtic, acoustic, pop) Aug. 26, NACHO Street Band (variety)

(variety) Sept. 2, Lee Gantt Band (country, rock & roll)

(country, rock & roll) Sept. 23, Rezes-Hall Band (classic rock)

(classic rock) Sept. 30, Lords of Literature (classic rock)

For more information, check the city’s website or call the Grove City Parks and Recreation office at 613-277-3050.

Any weather-related cancelations will be posted to the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages, the city’s park and recreation Facebook and Twitter pages @GroveCityParks, or call 614-277-3060 on the day of the show.

The Grove City Parks and Recreation Department are sponsors of the concert series.