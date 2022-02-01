GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in Grove City is facing murder charges after police say he confessed to killing his mother.

According to Grove City Division of Police, just after 6 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Addison Drive on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Melissa Graham in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

Graham was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say Dorian White, Graham’s son, was found with a knife, walking in the parking lot near the crime scene.

White was taken into custody and confessed to the murder, according to the police.

He has been charged with aggravated murder and is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.