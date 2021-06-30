Grove City Police arrest juvenile theft suspects after ‘see something, say something’ call

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City Police have arrested five juvenile suspects after a phone call alerted police a crime in progress.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the 3200 block of Townhouse Drive on a report of teenagers rummaging through vehicles.

Three juveniles were apprehended after a foot chase, while two others were arrested a short time later.

Police said they recovered two stolen vehicles, drugs, and several stolen credit cards at the scene.

One of the juveniles had warrants for robbery and felonious assault.

“The department appreciates the phone call that alerted officers of this crime in progress, and continues striving to keep Grove City safe in partnership with the community,” the post ends.