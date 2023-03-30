GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Grove City police are asking for help in locating an 18-year-old man who went missing over a week ago.

According to Grove City PD, Ricci Rader was last seen on March 22, leaving his residence in Grove City. Rader is believed to frequent a Walmart and AMC movie theater near Stringtown Road and Buckeye Parkway.

Rader is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who can identify or knows the whereabouts of Rader is asked to call the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1710 and refer to case number 2023-14181.