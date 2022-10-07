GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A middle school in Grove City was under a “Stay Put” order Friday morning after multiple students were “AirDropped” a threat on their phones.

A statement from the South-Western School District states that at 9 a.m., Beulah Park Middle School administrators were told by students they were received a threat on their phones, one another student saw online.

The school building was under a “Stay Put” order for multiple hours as law enforcement arrived to investigate the legitimacy of the threats, according to the school district. No immediate threat was determined and the “Stay Put” order was lifted in the afternoon.

The school district states Grove City police will stay at the school out of an abundance of caution.

Ohio law enforcement responded to false active shooter reports, known as “swatting”, in 11 Ohio cities on Sept. 23., including at Licking Valley High School.