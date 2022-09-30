GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend.

(Courtesy Photo/Pride in Grove City).

Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart from other communities.

“We think it’s important for our LGBTQ+ community to have a space to come together and feel welcomed and supported right here, where we live and work,” Anderson said.

The three-day Pride begins Friday with a block party from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests are invited to explore local businesses throughout downtown Grove City that have partnered with event organizers to support LGBTQ+ community members.

Simultaneously, Grove City is hosting its monthly Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop beginning at 4 p.m. Several food trucks line the downtown streets, with participating shops offering discounts. In addition, a DORA is in place for guests traveling between spots with their favorite adult beverage.

Festivities continue Saturday with various events at Grove City businesses. Zassy’s is hosting a drag brunch at 11 a.m., and teens are invited to the Grove City Library from 1 to 3 p.m. for Pride activities.

From 4 to 7 p.m., guests are invited to Windsor Park at 4330 Dudley Avenue for a community picnic and resource fair with catering from Local Cantina.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Grove City Brewing is selling “Pride in GC” T-shirts and Columbus Keto Treats is offering Pride-related goodies. Visitors can also make a Pride candle at The Chandler. The weekend is wrapping Sunday with a community service at Bethel Lutheran Church at 11 a.m.

“Grove City does have a high population of LGBTQ+ people and we just wanted to gather people, introduce people and get support from the businesses and really come together as a community,” said Anderson.

Learn more about this weekend’s Pride events in Grove City here.