GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – After just about seven months, Grove City has hired a new police chief.

Grove City Mayor Richard “Ike” Stage announced that Eric M. Scott will be the new Grove City Division of Police chief beginning this month, taking over for Richard S. Fambro.

Fambro recently announced he has accepted a job as director of protective services for central Ohio at OhioHealth.

Scott has been with the Grove City police department for more than 20 years and is a long-time resident of the city. He worked several different patrol, investigative, and administrative assignments with the department, being promoted to sergeant in 2012, lieutenant in 2018, and was named Officer of the Year in 2000 and 2009, the city said in a statement.

“I am grateful and appreciative of Mayor Stage’s confidence in me to lead the passionate women and men I work with daily,” Scott said in the statement. “I am so fortunate our division is truly a family of dedicated professionals.”

Scott’s first day as chief will be April 17.

Before joining the Grove City department in September 2022, Fambro spent more than 30 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Mayor Stage, Administration, Division of Police staff and residents of Grove City have been overwhelmingly welcoming, making the decision to move quite difficult,” Fambro said in the statement. “I am truly pleased and confident the division will be in extremely competent hands when Scott takes over as chief. I am forever indebted to this community.”