GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ukrainian refugee crisis has people from all over central Ohio working to help.



Dozens of volunteers came together at the Grace Fellowship Center in Grove City to stack boxes, sort clothing and package food for Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion of their homeland.

“We all have loved ones, family members, friends — most of us have been in Ukraine,” Taras Yakhnitskiy, a member of Grace Evangelical Church, said.



Yakhnitskiy’s church is made up of several Ukrainian members, and he said each donation is precious to them.

It’s why they run these donations through local churches on the border of Ukraine in Poland to make sure they get to those in need.

“Those centers and those volunteers there are basically risking their life and driving as far as they can towards the frontlines, toward the occupied zones, and basically dropping these supplies in need to the people,” Yakhnitskiy said.

And some of these volunteers even travel there in person to help with the effort.

“These might take 7-10 days to get there, but if we have somebody there who’s kind of doing the work and planning the ground, we know exactly where the resources are going, it’s just going to be very helpful that way,” Ilona Denega, a volunteer and member of Slavic Bethel Church, said.



And it’s not just groups in Grove City, but also organizations at The Ohio State University who are helping refugees.

“The support that we’ve been seeing from Ohio State and the students has been incredible,” Diana Dumych, with the Ukrainian Society of The Ohio State University, said.



The student organization holds open donations and information booths on campus, providing students and faculty with ways to support those in Ukraine.

“Every single day, people are raising money, they’re going to rallies, and seeing that support from everyone is just incredible. It just really means the world,” Dumych said.



If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Grace Fellowship Center, located at 3223 Norton Road in Grove City, at 10 a.m. Saturday or 1 p.m. Sunday.