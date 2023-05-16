GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Grove City is celebrating summer with its concert series and outdoor movie nights.

The concerts begin May 26 and will be held on Friday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Town Center Park, located at 3359 Park St.

Acts and dates for the concert series are listed below:

May 26: Grove City Community Winds

June 2: The Usual Suspects

June 9: The Twylights

June 23: Ladies of Longford

June 30: Central Ohio Brass Band

July 7: Whiskey Would

July 21: 50 Steps Up

Aug. 4: Lee Gantt Band

Aug. 18: The Conspiracy Band

Sept. 1: These Guys Live

The Grove City Community Outdoor Movie Nights will return on June 21 and will run each Wednesday at 8 p.m. at The Naz Church, located at 4770 Hoover Rd.

June 21: Family Camp

June 28: The Lorax

July 12: Ghostbusters (original film)

July 19: Pirates of the Caribbean

July 26: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Before the movies, there will be interactive activities that are movie-themed at 7:30 p.m. Anyone is allowed to bring their own snacks and beverages or can buy items from The Naz Cafe.

Those who attend can watch from their car, bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the movie. Pets are not allowed, but service animals are welcome. The movie nights are also smoke and alcohol-free.

For more information on summer events in Grove City, click here.