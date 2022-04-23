GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens gathered Saturday in picture-perfect weather to celebrate Earth Day in Grove City.

The festival was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back twice due to COVID-19.

After two years, the event finally took place at Fryer Park. Several vendors, food trucks, and educators were on hand for anyone who showed up.

The event focused on education and hands-on learning. Organizers said the time off may have been a driving force in a larger turn out.

“For a lot of people, it was like a saving grace,” said Caroline Wagner with Metro Parks. “From having to be inside, you could go out to programs, and it was still safe.”

Those in attendance also echoed that message.

“It’s awesome now to be outside and getting back to normal with friends and family, have this awesome opportunity that the Grove City Parks provide,” said Daniel Patrick who lives in the area.

Organizers said this Earth Day celebration is just one example of outdoor events aiming to get more people outside.