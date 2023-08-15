GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks have brought a renovated fire tower to Scioto Grove Metro Park, allowing visitors to get a new, gorgeous view.

The tower officially opened on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Metro Parks staff invited public attendees to climb the tower with park officials and view the surrounding city and parkland.

(Photo Courtesy/Dan Kaderly)

(Photo Courtesy/Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks)

The view from the tower overlooking Scioto Grove Metro Park. (Photo Courtesy/Dan Kaderly)

(Photo Courtesy/Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks)

The original fire tower before it was renovated. (Photo Courtesy/Dan Kaderly)

(Photo Courtesy/Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks)

(Photo Courtesy/Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks)

(Photo Courtesy/Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks)

Prior to moving to Scioto Grove Metro Park, the fire tower was known as the Keystone Fire Lookout in Jackson, located around an hour south of the park. After being decommissioned, an anonymous private landowner donated it to the Metro Parks team, who dismantled it and then reassembled the pieces in Scioto Grove.

During the renovation process, staff added a new stair tread and windows. They also rebuilt the top of the structure to allow visitors to climb nearly 100 feet and view Grove City and downtown Columbus from above.

The new fire tower will open to the public starting Aug. 15. Park visitors will be able to climb it during daylight hours, according to Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks.