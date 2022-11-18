GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show.

Interstate 270 at State Route 104 in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 18, 2022

ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for the shutdown as a crash, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

The westbound lanes reopened around 11:20, with cameras showing traffic flowing freely again. However, emergency crews remained at the scene with lights flashing on the shoulder of the road.

NBC4 is streaming the scene in the live player above. This is a developing story.