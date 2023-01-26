Willie Williams, right with Andre L. Darthard, left, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Dec. 26 at a Grove City hotel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after being identified as a suspect in connection with a Grove City murder from 2021.

According to the original Franklin County Municipal Court complaint, Willie Williams and Andre Darthard aided a third unidentified suspect in the fatal shooting of Vonzell Williamson, on Dec. 26, 2021, outside of a Comfort Inn in Grove City.

Williams and Darthard were wanted for complicity to homicide in the shooting of Williamson, 17, who was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to Grant Medical Center. Williams was identified on security footage and seen arriving at the hotel and leaving the scene with the third suspect in a white SUV.

Williams is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Friday. Grove City police asked anyone with additional information on the case to call one of their detectives at 614-277-1753.