GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – The oldest African American-owned business in the United States is based in central Ohio, and on Wednesday, it was recognized as a National Legacy Business.

E.E. Ward Moving and Storage in Grove City began as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now, it and 67 other small businesses nationwide are being recognized by the U.S. Small Business Association for their leadership and contributions to the community.

The federal agency has helped millions of small businesses power their communities and are highlighting businesses that started small and grew into household names.

According to E.E. Ward’s website, the company began in 1881 with just two horses and a wagon, and 140 years later, is a full-service moving company working coast to coast.