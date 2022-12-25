GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 from registers at a Walmart in Grove City on Nov. 25.

Police say that on Black Friday, a man walked into the Walmart and stole exactly $2,729 from two cash registers while a woman was distracting the cashiers. After the alleged theft, both left the store in a white vehicle. Police did not specify the make and model.

Crime Stoppers provided surveillance images of the car and the male suspect. You can see them below.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to email your tip.

You can also contact the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1711.