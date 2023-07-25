GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A trailer for the Central Crossing High School marching band has been stolen – again.

For the second time in about 16 months, a trailer that transports instruments and equipment for the Comets’ marching band has been stolen. Grove City police said the trailer was stolen off school property between late Thursday or early Friday.

According to Kelsey Miller, vice president of fundraising for the Central Crossing High School Band Boosters, the trailer was taken from the front lot of the school, where it was moved while all parking areas were being repaved.

Miller said the brakes were locked on the trailer, which at to the front of the building at 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening. The next morning members of the Booster Club thought it had been returned to the football stadium, but realized later in the day it was missing.

A Grove City police report said a hitch lock and brake pin were removed and the trailer was dragged out of the lot towards Big Run South Road, as evidenced by a pair of skid marks in the lot. Video surveillance did not capture any activity.

Courtesy/Central Crossing HS Band Boosters

It is the second time the band’s smaller trailer, used for football games and winter guard activities, has been taken. In March 2022, a small silver trailer was taken from school property. In a social media post the Booster Club said cameras showed a silver F150 at the scene.

The current missing trailer was purchased with funds raised to replace the school’s previous trailer.