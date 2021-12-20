GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose car was teetering on the edge of a steep drop called Franklin County Sheriff dispatchers who talked her through what to do.

On Monday morning the driver called dispatchers and said her vehicle was teetering on an embankment and about to slide down into the creek below, the sheriff’s department said in a social media post.

The caller deployed the emergency brake, kept her foot on the brake, and kept the phone to her ear as FCSO Patrol deputies responded to the area of U.S. Route 62 and Old Harrisburg Pike where they kept the driver calm and diverted traffic.

Pleasant Township firefighters placed stops under the one wheel that was still touching the ground.

“Eitel’s Towing & Transportation quickly arrived on scene, secured the vehicle, pulled the driver to safety, and…wait for it…declined payment. So generous! Sadly, the driver’s poor nerves paid in full but we are all so glad she’s safe,” the social media post concluded.