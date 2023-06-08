GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert throughout Ohio has been canceled Thursday morning after a girl was abducted in Grove City then later found safe

Rajon Michelle Drake. (Courtesy Photo/Grove City Police Department)

The Grove City Police Department requested the statewide alert after it said Miangel Thomas, 10, was taken at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday from an apartment building in the 2900 block of Addison Drive. Investigators named the girl’s mother, 30-year-old Rajon Michelle Drake, as the suspect that abducted her, and said that Thomas was believed to be in immediate danger.

In an update around 1:45 a.m., police said they had found Thomas safe. They did not mention if they had found the girl with Drake, or if they had taken the mother into custody.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the abduction to call 1-877-262-3764 to speak with Grove City police.