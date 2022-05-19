GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Check those tickets! A multi-million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Grove City.

The Ohio Lottery announced that the $2 million ticket, sold at Speedway at 1895 Stringtown Road, was just one number away from Wednesday’s jackpot prize, missing only the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 40-41-58-64-65 and the Powerball was 17.

The winner, who has not come forward yet, has 180 days to claim the prize. The odds of winning a second-tier prize is 1 in 11.7 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $117 million for Saturday’s drawing.