GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy in Grove City has been missing since Monday night, according to police.

Grove City Police said Tycin Sturtz was last seen on surveillance video leaving his house on the 5500 block of Blue Star Dr. at 10:15 p.m. on Monday wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack.

Sturtz is 5’9″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Sturtz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Grove City Police Detective Douglas Stonerock at 614-277-1710.

Missing poster courtesy of Grove City Police